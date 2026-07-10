50 Cent’s New Series Explores the Dark Side of Boxing

50 Cent is producing 'Fightland,' a new Starz drama set in London's underground boxing scene.

The show follows a former heavyweight champion who seeks to uncover the truth about a crime boss who once managed his career.

The protagonist must navigate family rivalries and organized crime to dismantle the crime boss's empire.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is adding another television project to his growing entertainment résumé with the upcoming Starz drama Fightland.

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The network recently released the first trailer for the series, which marks the first internationally produced television project from 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television. The company is already known for producing popular projects such as BMF, Den of Thieves, and Moses the Black.

Set in London’s underground boxing scene, Fightland centers on Maduka “Duke” Kilroy, a former heavyweight boxing champion whose life changes after a violent incident lands him behind bars. After spending eight years in prison, Duke returns determined to settle old scores and uncover the truth surrounding crime boss Kingsley Marshall, the man who once managed his boxing career.

When Duke begins searching for Marshall, he discovers the powerful figure has disappeared. Instead, Marshall’s criminal operation is being run by his family, forcing Duke to work his way into the organization from the inside. As he gets closer to the people responsible for his past, his mission for revenge begins to blur the lines between justice and vengeance.

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The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into both Duke’s boxing career and his dangerous return to London’s criminal underworld. Viewers see him navigating family rivalries, organized crime, and personal relationships while attempting to dismantle Marshall’s empire piece by piece.

The series also introduces another layer of conflict through Joy, Marshall’s wife, who also shares a romantic history with Duke. That complicated relationship adds emotional stakes to an already high-risk mission.

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Fightland was created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, who also serve as writers and executive producers. Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson joined the project as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, while Otto Bathurst directed the opening two episodes.

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The cast features Howard Charles as Duke Kilroy, alongside Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, and Richard Pepple.

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The series also represents a milestone for Starz, becoming the network’s first wholly owned original production.

For 50 Cent, Fightland continues his successful run as a television producer. Over the past several years, he has built a reputation for developing crime dramas that combine action, family conflict, and high-stakes storytelling. His latest project appears to follow that same formula while introducing audiences to a new setting centered on British boxing.

Fightland premieres Friday, July 31, on Starz, with new episodes scheduled to stream weekly.

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