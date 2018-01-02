Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Herbert Vince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the holidays, there were some new developments in the tragic demise of Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert’s marriage. Tamar hopped onto social media to point fingers at Laura Govan, who she claims is the woman who slept with Vince and is now carrying his baby. Laura denied the claim, and then pointed a finger at her ex-husband, Gilbert Arenas.

She claims these “other woman” rumors about her and Vince are just him spreading lies to hurt her. Gilbert disputed that with vicious post about his baby mama, in which he claimed to have receipts. But no matter what anybody says, Gary With Da Tea explains, we still don’t know what’s really true yet. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

