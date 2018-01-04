Tamar Braxton Defends Vincent Herbert Against Abuse Allegations

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have been making headlines for weeks now. Recently, former Dream member, Melissa Schuman spoke out about Herbert and him allegedly making weight and abusing her. According to Love B. Scott, although Braxton and Herbert are estranged she had a message for Schuman.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ok… now here is what you WON'T be doing thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy MTB🙄…the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us! https://t.co/Qovj3WhLNU — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017

Don't EVEN TRY to use out personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself🤷🏼‍♀️ ALL had what was https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017

ARTIST DEVELOPMENT!! Now You poppin some #PTSD when back then when he helped y'all sell MiLLIOnS of records u ain't have NoThing to say https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017

UNTIL TODAY!! Don't try me Becky cause right now you are doing the MOST! He's not a woman beater, abuser or a BAD man! He just made https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017

Bad choices like we ALL do…to ME NOT YOU!! So miss me on the the thirst bucket train before YOUR BF roast your ass!! #have several✈️#gtfoh https://t.co/KPY6ryByq4 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 31, 2017

She said in a string of tweets, “Ok… now here is what you WON’T be doing thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy MTB …the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us!. Don’t EVEN TRY to use out personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself ALL had what was.” Braxton also talked about Schuman allegedly having PTSD and checked her. What do you think about what Tamar said?

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Herbert Vince [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Laura Govan Responds To Tamar Braxton Accusing Her Of Cheating With Vince Herbert

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Went To Jail On Christmas Because He Was Drunk And Jealous

The Latest: