Tamar Braxton Defends Vincent Herbert Against Abuse Allegations

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert have been making headlines for weeks now. Recently, former Dream member, Melissa Schuman spoke out about Herbert and him allegedly making weight and abusing her. According to Love B. Scott, although Braxton and Herbert are estranged she had a message for Schuman.
She said in a string of tweets, “Ok… now here is what you WON’T be doing thirst bucket!! I know u saw damn puffy MTB …the industry THEN was like bootcamp for ALL of us!. Don’t EVEN TRY to use out personal Family situation for attention!! All the greats had to do it, GAGA, Toni, myself ALL had what was.” Braxton also talked about Schuman allegedly having PTSD and checked her. What do you think about what Tamar said?
