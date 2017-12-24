Oprah Warns Fans That Someone Is Running A Scam By Impersonating Her On The Internet

Folks out there trying to scam people in the name of Oprah!

The media mogul and award-winning talk host had to clear up the mess online, warning her fans about the potential fraud and urging them to not share any of their information with strangers.

“Somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media, asking for money if you sign up for an OWN account,” she said, before declaring repeatedly “It’s a fraud!”

She added: “Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”

According to USA Today, the scam began on Instagram, where a user with the name @own_christmas said Oprah was giving away $5,000 each to the first 100,000 followers that follow the account.

OWN network also joined Mama O to warn folks:

Please don’t hoodwinked this holiday BEAUTIES!

RELATED NEWS:

Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah To Remain CEO

‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose

Seriously?! Delivert Man’s Gay Conversion Suspected To Be Part Of A Scam

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 13 photos Launch gallery 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 1. The classic ’70s layered look. Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. ’80s kween tresses. Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. She brought the ’90s in with style…and fringe. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Boss bangs and buoyancy. Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Layered and luminous. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Queen O’s hair is full of life. Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look. Source:getty 9 of 13 10. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress. Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. The media mogul’s ‘fro is on fleek. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Locks fit for a Queen. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years 14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years