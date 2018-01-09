Ginuwine Labeled Transphobic for Not Kissing A Transgender Woman [VIDEO]

Ok, So What do you think about this? Some fans of the show, Celebrity Big Brother, are upset with singer Ginuwine, because he refused a kiss from a trans-gender woman.

Ginuwine appears on the new season of the show with other cast mates and a transgendered woman by the name of India Willoughby. They were all conversing about dating when India implied that it does not make a heterosexual man gay if he dates a transgender woman. She attempted to get close to Ginuwine and even leaned in for a kiss and he pulled away. That seemed to offend India and some of her fans. Watch the clip here:

What do you think?

