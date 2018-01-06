Tiny Harris Dedicates Special Throwback Post To Toya Wright [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Tiny Harris Dedicates Special Throwback Post To Toya Wright

Who remembers the show “Tiny & Toya?” The two have been very close for quite some time and Tiny Harris went on Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt post to her. Some fans believed the two lost touch after Tamar Braxton ended her friendship with Wright, but that’s not the case.

According to BET, Harris said, “This took me back! The very first reality show I did & yet still one of the best shows I’ve ever done. I gotta give credit where is due #JamesDebose was the mastermind behind it all. @toyawright we did that! Forever Tiny & Toya our first Ep credit as well!! New Year bringing bigger & better thangs!! #Thankful&Blessed #Tiny&Toya #Thelma&Louise #2018 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽.”

The video Harris attached was the opening to their show where they entertained fans on VH1. Maybe they can do a Tiny and Toya reunion with the new baby coming. We are so happy they can still maintain a friendship despite other Wright not being cool with Braxton anymore.

