Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khia Claps Back At Reginae Carter After Defending Her Mother Toya Wright [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted December 22, 2017
29.22K reads
Leave a comment
2017 LudaDay Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Last week during rapper Khia’s controversial podcast she talked about Toya Wright. Khia went off about her being pregnant by a man no one knows and even had the nerve to talk about her marriage to Memphitz. According to When Rap Was Real, Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter decided to defend her mother.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Reginae dissed Khia and talked about her career and thinks that she should go make a hit instead of talking about her mother. Khia responded back at Reginae and expressed exactly how she felt. In the video she mentioned that she needs to respect her elders and how her family hasn’t taught her manors. Regina nor Toya has responded back, but this is getting ugly.

 

RELATED: Why Khia Is Talking About Toya Wright’s Pregnancy [VIDEO]

RELATED: Reginae Carter Shades Tamar Braxton For Blasting Her Mom

REALTED: Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Reginae Carter

Reginae Carter Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Reginae Carter Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Khia Claps Back At Reginae Carter After Defending Her Mother Toya Wright [VIDEO]

Reginae Carter Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

khia , Reginae Carter , Toya Wright

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show