Tiffany Haddish Talks About Deleted Scene In “Girls Trip” And Facing Fears [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish had a breakout out year in 2017. She made history by hosting “Saturday Night Live,” played an amazing role in “Girls Trip,” wrote a book and so much more. According to Rolling Stone, Haddish received an award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and her 17-minute speech made the crowd love her even more.

At the award dinner she had a drink named after her which she praised and even gave a history lesson about the Quan Yin statue. She also thanked a number of people and talked about her 17 years she’s already spent in the entertainment world. Haddish said, “I know I’m going to do a lot of different things in this business. I’m going to be around here a long time. I’m going to be an old lady. I know some people in here are going to talk shit about me. It’s OK. You know why it’s OK? Because you care enough to say something. If you didn’t say nothing, then you didn’t care. So if you said something, thank you. I don’t care if it’s positive or negative. I appreciate you. I’m glad you see me. Because it’s been so many years nobody saw me.”

She also talked about growing up in the foster care system and how it taught her so much. Haddish also revealed to the crowd about the deleted scene in “Girls Trip” that they thought was too much. She ended the speech with an inspirational message of letting go of your fears. She said, “I think this whole business is about how you feel, and what feeling you put out into the world, and how you make other people feel. When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, you make other people feel good.”

