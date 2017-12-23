Karrueche Tran On Weird Things She Said To Tiffany Haddish [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Karrueche Tran talks about being a personal assistant to a stylist when she met Chris Brown. She laughs about quitting her job once she and Chris started dating- “I will never again put all my eggs in one basket.” She reflects on why that was a mistake, but remarks at how she’s come out on the other side. She also stresses the importance of making sure she could be self sufficient on her own, and denies rumors that she is dating Quavo of Migos.

Karrueche Talks about her admiration for Tiffany Haddish, and the crazy things she tends to say to people she is huge fans of, like Haddish and Erykah Badu. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

