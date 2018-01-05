Entertainment News
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Even Workout Together [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
NBC's 'World Of Dance' Celebration - Arrivals

They say a couple that workouts together stays together and it looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will forever be a couple. In a video on Instagram posted by Rodriguez it shows the two running and working out with a trainer. They both already have amazing bodies, but want to keep them up.

2018, here we come. @trufusion @niyamasol

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

 

The video shows the couple doing push ups together and squats as well. On the post Rodriguez said, “2018, here we come. @trufusion@niyamasol.” If you need any workout inspiration just check out this amazing video.

All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs

All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs

All The Times Jennifer Lopez Dazzled In The Most Exquisite Gowns At The AMAs

Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , workout

