Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Even Workout Together [VIDEO]

They say a couple that workouts together stays together and it looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will forever be a couple. In a video on Instagram posted by Rodriguez it shows the two running and working out with a trainer. They both already have amazing bodies, but want to keep them up.

The video shows the couple doing push ups together and squats as well. On the post Rodriguez said, “2018, here we come. @trufusion@niyamasol.” If you need any workout inspiration just check out this amazing video.

