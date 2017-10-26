Eniko Hart Puts Work In At The Gym, Despite Being Nine Months Pregnant [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, looks ready to pop at any moment, but it hasn’t stopped her from getting in a workout.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram Monday with video of her exercising at the gym, protruding belly and all on full display behind workout pants and beneath a sports bra.

“#36weeksAndCounting Zo loves it!” Parrish captioned the clip, which shows her doing squats, pushups and bicep curls. “He be in there just kicking away. Lol.”

#MommyToBe🤰🏽 #MondayMotivation 💪🏽 #36weeksAndCounting👶🏽 Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away. lol 😉 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Due any day now, this will be the first child for Parrish and Hart, who have been married since August of last year. The couple appears to be weathering Hart’s current cheating scandal involving a sex tape that was used in an extortion bid.

On Sunday, Parrish also gave her son a shout-out while heading out to brunch.

“Sunday brunchin’🤰 ,” she captioned an Instagram pic. “Time to feed my little man. Happy Sunday .”

sunday brunchin’🤰🏽 time to feed my little man. 🖤 happy sunday 💋 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish [PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish [PHOTOS] 1. Kevin Hart and Eniko Engagement! Source:Kevin Hart Facebook 1 of 28 2. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 2 of 28 3. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 3 of 28 4. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 4 of 28 5. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 5 of 28 6. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 6 of 28 7. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 7 of 28 8. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 8 of 28 9. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 9 of 28 10. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 10 of 28 11. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 11 of 28 12. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 12 of 28 13. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 13 of 28 14. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 14 of 28 15. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 15 of 28 16. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 16 of 28 17. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 17 of 28 18. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 18 of 28 19. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 19 of 28 20. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 20 of 28 21. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 21 of 28 22. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 22 of 28 23. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 23 of 28 24. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 24 of 28 25. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 25 of 28 26. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 26 of 28 27. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 27 of 28 28. Kevin Hart and Eniko Source:Getty Images 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Eniko Hart Puts Work In At The Gym, Despite Being Nine Months Pregnant [VIDEO] Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish [PHOTOS]