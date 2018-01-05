Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]

Russell Wilson plays a major role in baby Future’s life. We’ve watch them go on vacation together, go to Seattle Seahwks practices, walk to school and now he’s teaching him how to ball. In a recent Instagram video, Wilson passes baby Future the ball and he begins to dribble.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Late Night Sessions… #Baller 🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:25am PST

Wilson then picks him up to help him dunk and it was such a cute moment. After baby Future walks up to the basket and makes it in. You can hear Ciara in the background cheer for him and Wilson smiles. The video has gotten over 300,000 views and we hope to see more as baby Future’s skills grow.

RELATED: Ciara Goes Au Naturale [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Russell Wilson Criticized Again For Treating Baby Future As His Own

RELATED: Is Russell Wilson Checking Out Other Women? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: