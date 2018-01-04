Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay!
We’re used to Ciara serving us all types of visual excellence. From hair and makeup to her outfits and down to her shoes, Ciara knows how to throw a look together. She let her husband, Russell Wilson, pick up a camera to show everyone that she can also work it right after sliding out of bed. As if there were any doubt that she was a natural beauty!
Opting to skip any makeup, Ciara needed nothing more than a white shirt for her spontaneous photo shoot.
CiCi turned up the heat for the last set of pics.
- Ciara Goes Au Naturale [PHOTOS]
