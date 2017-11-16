Russell Wilson Criticized Again For Treating Baby Future As His Own

Russell Wilson on social media and on television has always shown love to his stepson baby Future. Wilson continues to be criticized for it and it just keeps happening. When he post pictures or videos people continue to make comments and don’t appreciate his showing love to Ciara’s son.

Some fans of Future even believe that Wilson is doing it on purpose to shove it in his face. According to Rolling Out, someone commented and said, “What is so sickening is that you will splash pictures of another man’s child on social media but you don’t post yours. You are ridiculous.” Another person if believes that Wilson should be beaten up for having a good relationship with baby Future.

I’d swing on any nigga who acts like Russell Wilson with MY kid. MY kid has ONE father, ONE mother. That love is enough. — Steven Dingle (@stevozone4) November 12, 2017

so i've never been able to make total sense of the ppl so mad at russell wilson for being a good stepfather but… — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) November 12, 2017

While some are bashing, ESPN reporter Bomani Jones talks about being raised by a “village.” Jones admitted that it helped him in life and said, “They weren’t becoming my new dad or anything, but I’ve always been so appreciative of the love they showed me during a really tough time.” This clearly is a debate that will continue, but as long as Ciara, Russell Wilson and baby Future is happy we are cool with that.

