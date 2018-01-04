Was Jennifer Hudson Wrong To Have Ex Removed In Front Of Her Kid? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While things seem to be going great for Jennifer Hudson on the career front, her split from David Ortunga is a bit of a mess. Recently, he filed documents asking that JHud be held in contempt of court for having him forcibly removed from the family home in front of their son, simultaneously releasing a statement to People Magazine about the whole thing.

That does sound like an intense thing to witness as a child. But is Ortunga overreacting, or did JHud mess up with such a move? Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

