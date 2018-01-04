Why Meghan Markle Wants Her Mother To Walk Her Down The Aisle

We are only a couple months away from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding. Markle will have certain traditions at her wedding, but according to E! News some will not be on the special day. The bride-to-be has decided to have her mother, Doria Ragland walk her down the isle.

Ragland is very close to her daughter and when she weds Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will give her away. Reports state that Markle and her father, Thomas Markle have a “reclusive” relationship. When Markle got engaged her parents together sent out a statement.

They said, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness,” they added, “and are very excited for their future together.” Maybe Markle will have them both next to her, but we will keep you posted as we get ready for the nuptials.

