Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Throws Shade At Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s white half-sister has clapped back against statements made by her future brother-in-law that appeared to paint her side of the family as estranged by choice.

“No one was estranged, she was just too busy,” tweeted Samantha Grant, who shares a father, Tom Markle, with the “Suits” star.

Meghan’s father and African American mother, Doria Ragland, divorced in 1987 when the actress was 6 years old. The bride-to-be reportedly has an estranged relationship with Grant, who is shopping a tell-all about growing up with her little sister.

Grant’s recent tweets came after Prince Harry commented on his family’s Christmas celebrations with Markle in an interview Wednesday with BBC Radio 4: “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… (Meghan’s) getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

Grant fired back, claiming Meghan “has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos.”

“She has a large family. She always did,” Grant continued. “Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family… Marrying merely extends it,” she tweeted.

Grant has spoken ill of Markle in the past saying, “Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess… The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

Markle and Prince Harry are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

