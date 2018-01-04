2017 went by in a flash. The one remaining constant in 2018 is that social media is here to stay. How we connect, function, move, interact and socialize is dominated by our cell phones.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
My epiphany last year is that social media had me craving more real-life social settings.
Now that 2017 is behind us, the Top 10 Fitness Trends of 2018 are here.
In reviewing the Top Fitness trends on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and some of my favorite motivational speakers here’s what I found.
Number 1: Wearable technology to help you achieve more individual results.
Number 2: One of my favorite ways to work with multiple clients is Group Training.
Number 3: Pet Inspired Group Fitness for the pet lovers out there.
Number 4: Family Fitness and Dance Inspired Group Fitness Classes
Number 5: Circuit Training and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is still trending.
Number 6: Add a splash of water with Aqua Aerobics in 2018.
Number 7: Yoga and Pilates classes are still trending with or without heat.
Number 8: DNA Testing for additional facts about your body.
Number 9: Apps and Artificial Intelligence for all you techno fit junkies.
Number 10: Mindfulness Workouts that incorporate your mind, spirit and body.
Check out my new mindfulness, vegan inspired, move more program GiveME15 HERE.
For more information on Madison Chase, go to her official website HERE.
The Latest:
- Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot [PHOTO]
- Monica Gets Candid About Having Endometriosis
- Top 10 Fitness Trends Of 2018
- “The Real” Renewed Until 2020
- “Essence” Is Black-Owned Again!
- Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison
- Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Continue To Battle It Out In Court
- Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce From Mary J. Blige For Recent Hospitalization
- Calls Mount To Boycott “Black Panther” Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman
- Why Chocolate Might Go Extinct
#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow
#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow
1. Fit For The ‘GramSource:Instagram @radexperience 1 of 20
2. @msjeanettejenkins: Ms. Celeb Trainer & MotivatorSource:Instagram @msjeanettejenkins 2 of 20
3. @massy.arias: Bilingual Workout TipsSource:Instagram @massy.arias 3 of 20
4. @twobadbodies: Double The Sweaty FunSource:Instagram @twobadbodies 4 of 20
5. @natashahastings: Catch Her If You CanSource:Instagram @natashahastings 5 of 20
6. @fitfoodiele: One Healthy MommaSource:Instagram @fitfoodiele 6 of 20
7. @koyawebb: Namaste With This BeautySource:Instagram @koyawebb 7 of 20
8. @yogaracheal: Kick It With RachealSource:Instagram @yogaracheal 8 of 20
9. @spirituallyfly: Keep The FaithSource:Instagram @spirituallyfly 9 of 20
10. @kinkysweat: Sweat It Out With Your Kinks OutSource:Instagram @kinkysweat 10 of 20
11. @gritbybrit: A Southern Girl With True GritSource:Instagram @gritbybrit 11 of 20
12. @lajoy224: Everyone’s Favorite Fitness ModelSource:Instagram @lajoy224 12 of 20
13. @mynameisjessamyn: Size Doesn’t MatterSource:Instagram @mynameisjessamyn 13 of 20
14. @ebonie_hoops: Bring The Fun Back To FitnessSource:Instagram @ebonie_hoops 14 of 20
15. @ashleyjoi: Such A Joy With Ashley JoiSource:Instagram @ashleyjoi 15 of 20
16. @paparoxi: Faith, Food & FitnessSource:Instagram @paparoxi 16 of 20
17. @HerSweat: Badass Women Go HardSource:Instagram/HerSweat 17 of 20
18. @HannahBronfman: Food Lover, Workout Enthusiast #HBFitSource:Instagram/HannahBronfman 18 of 20
19. @ChelseaLovesYoga: Yoga is just as mental as it is physical.Source:Instagram/ChelseaLovesYoga 19 of 20
20. @GymHooky: No Gym? Ariel’s Got You!Source:Instagram/GymHooky 20 of 20