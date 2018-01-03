Don Lemon Brings In The New Year With A Kiss From His Boyfriend [VIDEO]

On New Year’s Eve we always see Don Lemon living his best life while broadcasting. In 2017 he talked about having a relationship while still holding down a job. Lemon said, “I need a little bit more balance in work/life. I may be open to a relationship this year.”

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

In 2017, that is just what he did. According to People, Lemon after having a couple cocktails spoke about his relationship. He told, Brooke Baldwin, “I found love.” Lemon is in a relationship with Tim Malone and even shared a kiss after the ball dropped.

Don Lemon kissing his boyfriend – whom he met last year in same bar – live on #CNNNYE 💜 Love is real in 2018! pic.twitter.com/cUDe4nbhVk — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 1, 2018

Lemon looked so happy, he sung a song for fans and told his boyfriend he loved him. Some questioned where they met each other, but Lemon set the record straight. He said, “We did not meet at the bar. He was with me at the bar. We met in New York. I don’t care where you meet. If you’re happy you’re happy.” We wish Don Lemon and his boo the best of luck!

