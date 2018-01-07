41 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony was getting Christmas decorations together in his house, when he fell down the stairs. He somehow still managed to call Rickey Smiley, and was super disoriented, claiming he has “ambrosia.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Darlene McCoy “Even Me” [NEW MUSIC]
- What Happened When Black Tony Hit His Head [EXCLUSIVE]
- Father & Daughter Dance To Mary Mary [VIDEO]
- Special K’s Necessary Truths For Kids Returning To School From Holiday Break [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)
1. Luenell1 of 15
2. Erica Ash2 of 15
3. Mike Epps3 of 15
4. Karrueche4 of 15
5. Baron Davis5 of 15
6. Rihanna6 of 15
7. Dennis Graham7 of 15
8. Tamera Mowry8 of 15
9. Loni Love9 of 15
10. Damon Williams10 of 15
11. Niecy Nash11 of 15
12. Roland Martin12 of 15
13. Wesley Snipes13 of 15
14. Tarana Burke14 of 15
15. Eva Marcille15 of 15
comments – Add Yours