Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

What Happened When Black Tony Hit His Head [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
41 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony was getting Christmas decorations together in his house, when he fell down the stairs. He somehow still managed to call Rickey Smiley, and was super disoriented, claiming he has “ambrosia.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Selling A Piano From R. Kelly’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

Black Tony

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show