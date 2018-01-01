Praise Break
Home > Praise Break

Praise Break: Lady LaVarnga Hubbard “It Pays” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

For this moment of Praise Break, Rickey Smiley plays Lady La Varnga Hubbard‘s “It Pays.”Check out the audio player above to hear the uplifting song in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Praise Break: Lady LaVarnga Hubbard “It Pays” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

It Pays , Lady LaVarnga Hubbard , Praise Break

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show