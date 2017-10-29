Your browser does not support iframes.

For this special Praise Break, live at Magic City Classic, Darlene McCoy came through to perform! She did a bit of her classic hit, “I Wanna Thank You,” and her new song, “Even Me!” Click on the audio player to hear more of this magical moment in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards 11 photos Launch gallery 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards 1. Rickey Smiley With Mr. & Mrs. Kirk Franklin Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Jonathan Slocomb, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp & Lady Tramaine Hawkins Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Yolanda Adams Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Sherri Shepherd & Rickey Smiley Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. The Walls Group Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Don Jackson & Hillary Clinton Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Don Jackson Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Nicole George Middleton, Brian Courtney Wilson & Darlene McCoy Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Don Jackson & Hillary Clinton Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE] 2016 Stellar Gospel Awards