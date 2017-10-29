Praise Break: Darlene McCoy Performs “I Wanna Thank You!” [EXCLUSIVE]

5 reads Leave a comment
For this special Praise Break, live at Magic City Classic, Darlene McCoy came through to perform! She did a bit of her classic hit, “I Wanna Thank You,” and her new song, “Even Me!” Click on the audio player to hear more of this magical moment in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
