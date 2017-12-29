Angela Rye’s Grandmother Celebrates Her 100th Birthday In Style [PHOTO]

We know where Angela Rye gets all her style, grace and beauty from, not only her mother, but her grandmother. According to Essence, Rye with her family celebrated her grandmothers 100th birthday. Rye took a little break from work to be with her family for not only the holiday season, but this beautiful celebration.

#annabelle100 It was such a blessing to celebrate Gram’s 100 birthday on Christmas Day AND our #GordonFamilyReunion! #sheSTILLgotit pic.twitter.com/3xNIsCj8fH — Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) December 27, 2017

She went on Twitter to share the special moments with fans and it seems so lovely. Rye said, “#annabelle100 It was such a blessing to celebrate Gram’s 100 birthday on Christmas Day AND our #GordonFamilyReunion! #sheSTILLgotit.” Rye’s grandmother, mother and her all took a 3 generation picture that had over 25,000 likes.

Rye in the post said, “I call her my sister-cousin. We fight hard, but love harder. Her new nickname is Mi-yanla because she STAYS fixing lives. She has the patience of Job and the resilience of Esther. She is everyone in the family’s biggest cheerleader. A powerful mother, daughter, niece, granddaughter, sister, cousin, and friend @_mia206_ is the definition of the truth. Happy birthday, cousin!! ✊🏾💕😘. We wish her many more beautiful birthdays.

