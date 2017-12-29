5 Types Of Aunties [VIDEO]

We all have that one aunt that when she is around acts a certain way, drinks too much or offers you some of her earthly goods. A video posted by Cocoa Butter, shows several different aunties that are in your family. This video will make you laugh and point out one of the aunties in your family.

This video shows the messy aunt. The one that gets drunk and wants you to join in the fun, but then gives you all the tea on family members. Another aunt might be the one that buys you Bibles for your birthday and Christmas. They also show a bougie aunt that travels around the world and looks down upon people that don’t drink high priced champagne.

She also thinks everyone is jealous of you. The next aunt they talk about is the alternative aunt that is secretly gay. She talks to you about it, drops hints and is very cool. Lastly you have the herbal aunt, the one that eats kale, but smokes weed a lot and even makes you special brownies. Watch the video and tell us which auntie you have.

Cool Celebrity Aunties 11 photos Launch gallery Cool Celebrity Aunties 1. Solange Knowles is auntie to Blue Ivy Carter. Source:Instagram 1 of 11 2. Erica and Tina Campbell are aunties to each other’s kids. 2 of 11 3. We think Majesty is actually Rihanna’s cousin, but since the day she was born Rihanna has called the child her niece. And who are we to argue with Rihanna? 3 of 11 4. Tia Mowry is auntie to Tamera Mowry’s two children, Aiden John and Ariah Taleah, Tamera Mowry is an auntie to Tia’s son, Cree. Source:Instagram 4 of 11 5. Khloe Kardashian and nephew, Mason Source:Instagram 5 of 11 6. Tracee Ross and her nephew, Raif-Henok Source:Instagram 6 of 11 7. Kendall, Kylie and Khloe don’t have kids of their own yet, but are aunts to Penelope, Mason, Reign and North, as well as Kim’s new baby boy on the way. 7 of 11 8. Beyonce is the auntie to Solange’s son Juelz. In fact, they once did a Nintendo DS commercial together. 8 of 11 9. Janet Jackson once said she’s not actually sure how many nieces and nephew she actually has. Source:AP 9 of 11 10. Angela Simmons is an auntie to Ava Marie Jean, sister Vanessa’s daughter. Source:Instagram 10 of 11 11. The Braxton sisters are all aunties as well. Source:Bravo 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Types Of Aunties [VIDEO] Cool Celebrity Aunties These ladies are very special – they’re someone’s, or a few someone’s, auntie! Check out our celebrity aunties.