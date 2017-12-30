Is A Celebrity Kid Joining “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”?

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is a very popular show and people can’t get enough of it. According to Celebuzz, a friend of Kendall Jenner will be joining the cast. Her bestie and model friend, Kaia Gerber is expected to be on a couple of episodes.

Gerber is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Reports say, “This will infuriate Cindy and Rande, who have plans for their own show in the works, but there’s nothing they can do.” Allegedly Kaia loves the spotlight and can’t wait to be on the show. Another source said, “She thinks they walk on water and that by appearing on the show she’s taking a sure-fire step towards mega-stardom.”

Crawford is allegedly concerned about where her daughter will end up if she is on the show. She doesn’t want her to turn wild and not becoming successful. Another source said, “She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club. The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, [Justin] Bieber, Chris Brown and Scott Disick gives her genuine nightmares!” We will have to see how this turns out.

