Meek Mill’s Son Papi Performs His Dad’s Song [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted December 23, 2017
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - July 1, 2015

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

On Friday, Lil Uzi Vert brought Meek Mill‘s son, Papi, out on stage while performing in Philly, and little guy had the crowd going crazy while performing his dad’s hit song “Dreams and Nightmares”.

The little bit of nervousness didn’t stop Papi from stealing the show though.

 

Meek would be so proud.

