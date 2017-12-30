Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Thug Merchandise Being Sold At H&M

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Rapper Young Thug is stepping his game up. Fans can now purchase Young Thug merchandise in H&M. According to High Snobiety, hoodies with his name have appeared on their website. Some of the hoodies say “Thugger” with his UK tour dates and a graphic tee that has “Slime Season” on it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Each of these items can cost up to $33.50. The t-shirt represents the mixtape he dropped in June titled “Super Slimey.” We wish him the best of luck with this collection.

RELATED: How Young Thug Scared Everyone With Dangerous Instagram Post [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Young Thug Was Arrested In Georgia [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Young Thug Arrested In Georgia

The Latest:

T.I., Young Thug, Kevin Gates & Fetty Wap Shut Down #BirthdayBash20 Next To Go Concert [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

T.I., Young Thug, Kevin Gates & Fetty Wap Shut Down #BirthdayBash20 Next To Go Concert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Young Thug Merchandise Being Sold At H&M

T.I., Young Thug, Kevin Gates & Fetty Wap Shut Down #BirthdayBash20 Next To Go Concert [PHOTOS]

clothing , H&M , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show