Young Thug Merchandise Being Sold At H&M

Rapper Young Thug is stepping his game up. Fans can now purchase Young Thug merchandise in H&M. According to High Snobiety, hoodies with his name have appeared on their website. Some of the hoodies say “Thugger” with his UK tour dates and a graphic tee that has “Slime Season” on it.

Each of these items can cost up to $33.50. The t-shirt represents the mixtape he dropped in June titled “Super Slimey.” We wish him the best of luck with this collection.

