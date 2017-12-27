Diddy Makes Daughter Cry Tears Of Joy Over Christmas Gift [VIDEO]

Diddy might go down as daddy of the year. Christmas just passed, but he posted a video of celebrating the holiday with his kids and showed their reactions to what he bought them. According to Essence, in the video Diddy announces how he wants to give his daughter Chance a gift.

Diddy reaches down and pulls out one of the cutest puppies ever. Chance screams and you can tell was very overwhelmed when she began tearing up. Diddy captioned the video, “If this ain’t Christmas I don’t know what is. COMBS FAMILY CHRISTMAS! #blackexcellence edition!!!! Letsssss goooooo!!!!”

The video on Instagram has been viewed over a million times and received over 4,000 comments. Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian even shared some dance moves on Christmas day. Diddy’s family seemed to really enjoy their day and we are so happy he shared it with fans.

