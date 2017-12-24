Was Diddy’s Birthday Instagram To His Baby Mama Disrespectful To Cassie?

Your browser does not support iframes.

For Diddy‘s ex and baby mama Kim Porter, he posted his birthday wishes on Instagram with a photo of her. The photo, however, was a very sexy, pretty much nude (though tastefully so) photo of her. Diddy also happens to be with Cassie right now, and viewers read the post to be immensely disrespectful to her. The half-naked photo is unnecessary, and can definitely be perceived to be disrespectful.

However, Cassie knows exactly who she’s with, and the whole past that comes with him. So is it really all that disrespectful, or just the way things are in their world? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

