Police Find Kendrick Lamar’s Producer MixedByAli’s Stolen Hard Drive

It was reported that sound engineer for Kendrick Lamar got his hard drive stolen. The 27-year-old engineer, MixedByAli, is known for working on all his albums. According to Noisey, his hard drive stolen had enough songs up to the amount of $1 million on it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The unreleased music on the hard drive doesn’t say what artist is was for, but material used for Kendrick Lamar is on there. Police say another copy that was made could still be out there, but aren’t sure. MixedByAli is just happy to have his hard drive back.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar To Perform At NCAA Championship Halftime Show

RELATED: Was Kendrick Lamar Abducted By Aliens?

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More Dominate Grammy Nominations

The Latest: