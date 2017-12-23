Police Find Kendrick Lamar’s Producer MixedByAli’s Stolen Hard Drive

74 reads Leave a comment
It was reported that sound engineer for Kendrick Lamar got his hard drive stolen. The 27-year-old engineer, MixedByAli, is known for working on all his albums. According to Noisey, his hard drive stolen had enough songs up to the amount of $1 million on it.
The unreleased music on the hard drive doesn’t say what artist is was for, but material used for Kendrick Lamar is on there. Police say another copy that was made could still be out there, but aren’t sure. MixedByAli is just happy to have his hard drive back.
