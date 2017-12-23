The Show
Rickey Smiley’s Idea For The Product That Should Follow The “Smart Condom” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted December 23, 2017
Support is growing in the United States for the development of something called a “Smart Condom.” The smart condom turns colors when it detects exposure to STDs. When Da Brat reports news about this revolutionary product, Rickey Smiley has a field day with the scenarios that could possibly go down.

Not only that, but he comes up with a great idea for the product that should come out after the condoms. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

