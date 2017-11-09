RSMS Videos
Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry are so hype to sit down to chat and get silly over Tyler’s new movie, “Boo! Two.” He talks about the movie coming out of the genuine desire to just make people laugh in the country’s current state. Tyler talks about how Madea was born from his impressions of his mother, which would make her laugh more than any other silly thing he did. He marvels at the amazing popular culture fixture she has become since then.

Plus, Tyler reveals the extent to which he will do Madea’s more physical activities and stunts while shooting. Rickey & Tyler also bond over similarities between playing their respective Madea & Bernice Jenkins characters. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Rickey Smiley , Tyler Perry

