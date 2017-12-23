Black Tony
Black Tony Is Interrupted By Someone Throwing A Squirrel At Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted December 23, 2017
When Rickey Smiley talked with Black Tony, he said he was in his car trying to get to work. He was making a sale of some kind, when apparently somebody threw a squirrel into his car! He was a bit preoccupied after that. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

