Black Tony Is Interrupted By Someone Throwing A Squirrel At Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Rickey Smiley talked with Black Tony, he said he was in his car trying to get to work. He was making a sale of some kind, when apparently somebody threw a squirrel into his car! He was a bit preoccupied after that. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Had To Fundraise Over $17,000 From Alabama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Cleaned Himself Into A Corner [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Black Tony End Up In A News Helicopter? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: