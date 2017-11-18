Steph Curry Wouldn’t Be Surprised If The Warriors Faced The Boston Celtics In the Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers fans— how are you liking this season so far?

The Cavs are off to a 7-7 start and can’t seem to get the synchronicity going this season after what was supposed to be a definite lock for the Eastern Conference Finals. But it didn’t quite work out like that as they’ve somehow let teams like the New York Knicks get wins over them. Though the Finals aren’t until June, one star player is questioning the possibility of a fourpeat between the Cavs and Golden State Warriors. Who, you ask? It’s the Warriors sharp shooter Steph Curry.

Last night the Warriors took on Kyrie Irving and the scrappy Boston Celtics. The Celts not only put up a good fight, but they actually beat the star-studded Warriors. After the game, the media spoke to Curry and asked him about the possibility of Boston making it to the Finals.

Stephen Curry on whether he’ll be back in Boston in June: “It’s looking very, very likely right now.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 17, 2017

“Very, very likely, right?,” Curry said. “They’re playing the best right now in the East. Obviously, until they beat Cleveland, who has done it three years in a row, we’ll see. I hear the weather’s great [in Boston] in June, so we’ll see.”

As expected, people questioned the Warriors’ ability to work together after they steamrolled the competition all the way to the Finals and damn near swept the Cavs last season. But after starting the season 11-4, the doubters have disappeared.

People initially thought that Boston’s possibility of making a deep playoff run had left with Gordon Hayward’s gruesome season-ending injury but they’ve fought back and Kyrie Irving has managed to prove to the masses that he can lead a team without LeBron James. However, it is very early in the season, so the narrative could change with the Cavs going to the Finals for the fourth year in a row. But this is for sure: the Eastern Conference isn’t nearly as dead as everyone thought it’d be.

