Joseline Hernandez Does The “For The D Challenge” While Gary With Da Tea Backup Dances [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack and Joseline Hernandez took some time while they were hanging out to take on the “For The P Challenge,” and “For The D Challenge,” respectively! They went back and forth, and things took a weird turn, but nevertheless an awesome moment went down for the culture.

Meanwhile, peep Gary With Da Tea getting down off to the side while Headkrack & Joseline trade bars! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

