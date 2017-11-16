The Show
Young Dolph Reveals How He Sets Himself Apart From Other Rappers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Young Dolph since entering the rap game has made a name for himself. When he was younger he watched and listened to people like Jay-Z, Nas, DMX, No Limit and more. Young Dolph mentioned they inspired him and made him love hip-hop more even though he wasn’t from their area.

Headkrack mentioned that Young Dolph has a unique sound and sets himself apart. Young Dolph spoke about how you always need your own style and likes the fact that people know it’s him when he raps. He also spoke about having a bullet proof car and share his story of being shot.

Rickey Smiley

