How Young Dolph Became Successful Despite Having Drug Addicted Parents [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dolph came to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about how he was raised with parents that were addicted to crack, but also inspire young people. Young Dolph’s life hasn’t been easy between having parents as addicts and trying to break out of the hood he continues to be successful. He also spoke about how he hasn’t let attempted shootings make him scared.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He said, “Can’t let nothing bother me, I’m too blessed.” Young Dolph mentioned that growing up it made him learn how to hustle and fight more for what you want. He told listeners to do things big and make a statement as well as never give up on things you want.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Yo Gotti Has Been Named As The Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Shooting
RELATED: Police Name Yo Gotti “Person Of Interest” In Young Dolph Shooting
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Young Dolph’s Attackers Were Dumb [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Did Migos Really Jump XXXTentacion? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Safaree Trying To Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ex-ESPN Employee Britt McHenry Has An Issue With GQ Naming Colin Kaepernick As “Citizen Of The Year”
- Why Is Tyrese Representing Himself In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]