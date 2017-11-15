How Young Dolph Became Successful Despite Having Drug Addicted Parents [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Young Dolph came to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about how he was raised with parents that were addicted to crack, but also inspire young people. Young Dolph’s life hasn’t been easy between having parents as addicts and trying to break out of the hood he continues to be successful. He also spoke about how he hasn’t let attempted shootings make him scared.

He said, “Can’t let nothing bother me, I’m too blessed.” Young Dolph mentioned that growing up it made him learn how to hustle and fight more for what you want. He told listeners to do things big and make a statement as well as never give up on things you want.

