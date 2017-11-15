Front Page
Is Safaree Trying To Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

Paper Magazine just released the cover for their new issue and has the world talking about it. Nicki Minaj is in three different forms of herself and one has her in quite the pose. According to Headkrack, her ex-boyfriend Safaree decided to comment on the photo and it looks like he wants her back.

Safaree said, “I tried you to get me to send pics like this to me.” Even though Nicki is with Nas he still tried to shoot his shot. They also spoke about Kendrick Lamar on the cover of Forbes and Meek Mill’s judge being investigated by the FBI.

