Why Is Tyrese Representing Himself In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the tea about Tyrese. Yes, the singer and actor is making headlines once again about his court appearances. The lawyer for his case has decided to remove himself from the case and now Tyrese will represent himself.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Gary and Rickey Smiley doesn’t think that it’s a good idea and with all the lawyers out there he isn’t getting one. The anti-depression medicine Tyrese has been taking is also being investigated. Gary also spoke about Janet Jackson and the nose job she had years ago, which might have led to health issues.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Torrei Hart Has A Message For Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?

RELATED: Did Tyrese Really Find The Source Of His Erratic Behavior So Easily? [EXCLUSIVE]