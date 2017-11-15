Gary's Tea
Why Is Tyrese Representing Himself In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea is back and is giving us all the tea about Tyrese. Yes, the singer and actor is making headlines once again about his court appearances. The lawyer for his case has decided to remove himself from the case and now Tyrese will represent himself.

Gary and Rickey Smiley doesn’t think that it’s a good idea and with all the lawyers out there he isn’t getting one. The anti-depression medicine Tyrese has been taking is also being investigated. Gary also spoke about Janet Jackson and the nose job she had years ago, which might have led to health issues.

