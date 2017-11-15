Music News
How Gucci Mane Became $10 Million Richer

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gucci Mane has been on a come up this year, he released several albums this year, a book and got married to Keyshia Ka’Oir in a live wedding on B.E.T. The rapper was supposed to go independent in 2018, but has decided to stay with his label, Atlantic Records. According to Billboard, the label is paying him $10 million to stay.

Gucci Mane even wrote about it on Twitter saying, “Thank You @AtlanticRecords for the 10 million dollar extension #ELGATOTheHumanGlacier I appreciate It sincerely.” He recently released, “Mr. Davis” which sold over 70,000 copies and earned the No.1 spot on the charts. Congratulations to Gucci Mane and this contract.

