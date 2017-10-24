Did Gucci Mane Exclude His Mother From His Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gucci Mane‘s fancy BET-aired wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir has been the talk of the town, not just by viewers, but by people who apparently weren’t invited. First, people claimed that Keyshia excluded her own family members and alleged “secret” children. She flat out denied those claims.

Now, just as those speculations died down, Gucci Mane’s own mother and brother are speaking out about being excluded. Could the rapper really have gotten married without including his own blood in his special day? Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

