Shemar Moore Responds To Rumors He’s Dating Phaedra Parks

Last December, Phaedra Parks and actor Shemar Moore sparked rumors that they were hooking up following their appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When a viewer called in asking if Shemar is single, he replied, “I am always dating. I’m always trying to figure it out. I’m not going to lie. I’m not trying to keep the ladies off me,” he shared. “I’m blessed with this life but I’m ready to share it with someone.”

Soon after, a separate caller asked Phaedra what kind of man she was looking for. Before she could respond, Shemar licked her neck and kissed her face. “I found him,” she said. “I’m looking no further. He’s right besides me.”

Parks has dropped hints about a possible romance since then. Meanwhile, Moore, who claims to be single year after year — further fueling rumors that he’s gay — says he hasn’t seen her since their overhyped televised moment. Now, almost a year, journalists are STILL asking him her.

Moore stressed once again on E! News’ Daily Pop that he’s “single” and confirmed that his meeting with Phaedra on WWHL was their first and last encounter.

“This thing, it’s crazy to me, I just woke up, like last week and everybody’s like, ‘Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra,’” he said. “And look, I met Phaedra doing a nighttime talk show with Andy Cohen and Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you’re loose and you have fun on his show.”

“So I walked in and I saw Phaedra and I know who Phaedra — I’ve heard of Phaedra and she was looking like…and so she looked at me and I kinda had this sense of like, ‘Oh, she thinks I’m the guy from The Young and the Restless‘ or ‘She thinks I’m a certain Shemar.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna introduce you to a different kind of Shemar,’” he said. “So I just decided to have a good time and she was such a good sport and we played and we flirted and we got our little kissy face on. And then that went viral and that’s the first and the last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”

In related news, Phaedra is reportedly working on her TV comeback since being dumped by “RHOA.”

“She had an idea for an arbitration-based reality court show and pitched it to Bravo in 2013,” an insider told RadarOnline. “They passed on after Apollo [Nida] was charged with fraud. Recently, she has been hoping to shop it to another network or distributor!”

The insider added that Parks “is working on some community service projects and taking on some pro-bono work at her law firm.”

The same insider also confirmed what most of us already know, that the “relationship” between Phaedra and Shemar was nothing more but a “show” for the cameras.

The Latest:



Gossip Gallery: Who's Dating Who, Family Drama & More 21 photos Launch gallery Gossip Gallery: Who's Dating Who, Family Drama & More 1. Shemar Moore 1 of 21 2. Beyonce Knowles- Carter 2 of 21 3. Beyonce, Again 3 of 21 4. Jazmine Sullivan 4 of 21 5. Chad Johnson 5 of 21 6. Ciara 6 of 21 7. Gabrielle Union 7 of 21 8. Blue Ivy Carter 8 of 21 9. Katt Williams 9 of 21 10. Justin Bieber 10 of 21 11. Kim & Kanye 11 of 21 12. Laurence Fishburne 12 of 21 13. Allen Iverson 13 of 21 14. George Clinton 14 of 21 15. Amber Rose 15 of 21 16. Keyshia Cole 16 of 21 17. LaLa & Carmelo Anthony 17 of 21 18. Tahj Mowry 18 of 21 19. Tyler Perry 19 of 21 20. Kenya Moore 20 of 21 21. Katherine Webb 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Gossip Gallery: Who’s Dating Who, Family Drama & More Gossip Gallery: Who's Dating Who, Family Drama & More