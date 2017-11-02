Remember that episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where Shemar Moore and Phaedra Parks were forced to make out?
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Well it looks like they may have slid into each other’s DM’s after their appearance because the two looked really cozy together in a recent Instagram post by Parks.
The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted a photo of her snuggling into Moore’s neck, captioning it: “The look on #bae face when you tell him tonight is your night.”
Parks who still holds down the fort at her Atlanta law firm, was gave her alleged bae a boost of affirmation because his new series SWAT premieres on CBS Thursday evening.
We’re going to keep these two on watch.
What do you think beauties? Have they entered into full blown coupledom?
The Latest:
- How This “5 On It” Player Stunned Headkrack Into Silence! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Just Because You Like Her, Doesn’t Mean You Should Get Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE]
- Did Phaedra Parks & Shemar Moore Make It Instagram Official?
- Is Cardi B Really Having Trouble Finding Someone To Design Her Wedding Dress? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks
1. Apollo and Phaedra1 of 6
2. Phaedra2 of 6
3. Phaedra and Apollo3 of 6
4. Phaedra Parks4 of 6
5. Kandi, Phaedra, NeNe, and Cynthia5 of 6
6. Apollo Phaedra Baby Aiden6 of 6
DON’T MISS:
Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’
Shemar Moore & Bill Bellamy Reveal The Craziest Things They’ve Ever Done For Love