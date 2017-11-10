Mark Curry Wants To Take Juicy Out On A Date To Waffle House [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Mark Curry stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about what he’s been up to lately. While he was there though he couldn’t help but show love to Juicy. Curry kept talking about how he loved her blue hair and wants to take her out on a date to the Waffle House.

He even mentioned that he would carry her home if she wanted him to. The team also talked about coffee date and Curry mentioned that Starbucks is like a methadone clinic because everyone is addicted. Rickey Smiley also gave props to Curry because he helped him when he performed a long time ago and gave him advice about not looking at the audience.

