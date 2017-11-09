Here’s What Happened To Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert’s Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Just after announcing that she would take a break from music to focus on her marriage, Tamar Braxton announced that she would be divorcing from her husband Vince Herbert. After a couple weeks of silence, she shared her thoughts about it all on her social media, truthfully revealing the reasons for the collapse of their relationship.

Tamar shed light on her initial desires to push through for the sake of staying married, and why she has decided that divorce is indeed best. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

