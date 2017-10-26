Juicy Wants To Know If Tamar Braxton Really Loved Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert are going through a rough time right now, as news has surfaced that she has filed for divorce from her husband, just a month shy of their 10-year anniversary. The couple has been together even longer than that- since 2003 -and it’s apparently been a hard time for them since her release from “The Real” last year.

The rumor mill is churning heavily, so we don’t know much yet. But we do know that the pair has been trying to work things out for a while. Juicy, however, is wondering whether Tamar ever really loved Vince for real. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Juicy in this edition of RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

