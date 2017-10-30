Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese has been battling hi ex-wife in court for custody of their 10-year-old daughter. Norma Gibson alleged that her ex-husband was physically abusive, and has filed a restraining order against him. He has since gotten himself a supervised visitation, but before all of that he was jumping through hoops to send his daughter messages, via a hoodie and a banner he paid to have flown over her school.

Is that messed up? Or a heartbreakingly beautiful grand gesture of love from a father to a daughter? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

