Why Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence Is Wrong On So Many Levels [EXCLUSIVE]

Why Meek Mill's Prison Sentence Is Wrong On So Many Levels

Headkrack

Posted 1 hour ago
Meek Mill has been on probation for what seems like forever, stemming from a 2008 drug and weapons case, which earned him an initial 8 months in prison. Since then, though, the maze and traps of the justice system have seen him in and out of prison and house arrest, while also extending his probation to ten years.

After a couple of incidents earlier this year, Meek is suddenly back in prison for 2-4 years. Meanwhile, the hip-hop community is outraged. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Celebrities Attend Tidal X: MEEK MILL In Los Angeles

