Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Sentenced To Prison For Probation Violation

Meek Mill Is Facing A Minimum Of 2 Years

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
4.47K reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Last week, details surfaced that Meek Mill may possibly be heading back to prison after a probation violation. According to TMZ and other sources, the judge has sentenced Meek to a minimum of 2 YEARS for violation probation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Even though both cases were dropped (the fight in the St. Louis airport and the NYC reckless driving), the judge still saw it has a violation against his probation.

RELATED: Meek Mill Tries Front Flip Off Trampoline At 76ers Game [VIDEO]

After a week of great publicity spending time with the the Boys and Girls club, taking them to the 76ers and the Universoul circus in Philly, the judge still decided that Meek needed to see reproductions for his actions.

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Meek Mill, Charlottesville, Cardi B & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ayee big up @meekmill 🙌🏾✊🏾🙌🏾✊🏾

A post shared by Boom 103.9 (@boomphilly) on

 

Via TMZ:

Meek Mill‘s most recent arrests didn’t sit well with the judge, who’s sending the rapper to prison for a minimum of 2 years for violating probation.

Meek was in a Philadelphia court Monday when the judge ruled he’d violated probation from his 2009 drug and weapons case by getting busted for a St. Louis airport fight … and his reckless driving arrest in NYC. 

Even though both cases were dropped, the judge said the arrests alone were violations — and reportedly gave him 2 to 4 years in prison. 

Didn’t help Meek’s case that he’d previously violated probation in 2015. He got off with house arrest for that one. No such luck this time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Meek and we will keep you updated with anymore information regarding the case.

The Latest:




Meek & Greet

Meek Mill "Meek + Greet" - Get Your Photos Here!

23 photos Launch gallery

Meek Mill "Meek + Greet" - Get Your Photos Here!

Continue reading Meek Mill “Meek + Greet” – Get Your Photos Here!

Meek Mill "Meek + Greet" - Get Your Photos Here!

meek mill , Probation

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show