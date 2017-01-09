Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This year’s Oscar ceremony will actually include some diversity, with films like Hidden Figures, Fences, and Moonlight among those in the running for some of the biggest awards of the evening. Industry chatter pegged Fences’ Viola Davis as the potential big winner for Oscar night, but Psychic Wayne says it looks like something big might be in the cards for another deserving star.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Check out the exclusive video above to hear him explain more, and answer some listeners’ questions in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Whether Iggy Azalea Will Ever Be At The Top Of Rap Game [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts What’s Next For Barack Obama After The White House [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts The Future Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Fashion, Partying & More: The 74th Golden Globe Awards
Fashion, Partying & More: The 74th Golden Globe Awards
1. Nene Leakes1 of 16
2. Yvette Nicole Brown2 of 16
3. Laverne Cox3 of 16
4. Viola Davis4 of 16
5. Ruth Negga5 of 16
6. Marlon Wayans6 of 16
7. Kylie Jenner7 of 16
8. Kendall Jenner8 of 16
9. Karrueche Tran9 of 16
10. Essence Atkins10 of 16
11. Donald Glover11 of 16
12. The cast of 'Atlanta'12 of 16
13. violadavisap13 of 16
14. traceeellisrossap14 of 16
15. merylstreepap15 of 16
16. violadavis_ap16 of 16
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!