Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Psychic Wayne Predicts Who's Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017

| 01.09.17
This year’s Oscar ceremony will actually include some diversity, with films like Hidden Figures, Fences, and Moonlight among those in the running for some of the biggest awards of the evening. Industry chatter pegged Fences’ Viola Davis as the potential big winner for Oscar night, but Psychic Wayne says it looks like something big might be in the cards for another deserving star.

Check out the exclusive video above to hear him explain more, and answer some listeners’ questions in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

